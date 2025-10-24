News
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-10-2025 | 11:31
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
The main Palestinian factions, including Hamas, said Friday they had agreed that an independent committee of technocrats would take over the running of post-war Gaza.
During a meeting in Cairo, according to a joint statement published on the Hamas website, the groups agreed to hand "over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of independent 'technocrats,' which will manage the affairs of life and basic services in cooperation with Arab brothers and international institutions."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Factions
Israel
Gaza
Technocrat
Committee
