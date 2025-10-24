US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements

News Bulletin Reports
24-10-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio&#39;s Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism in Tel Aviv over potential progress in solidifying the ceasefire in Gaza, the sentiment is not mirrored within Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to stress the country's prevailing security challenges.

According to sources, Washington fears that Israeli strikes could destabilize the fragile ceasefire, prompting U.S. officials to demand that Israel report any attacks targeting the Gaza Strip, a frontline prone to sudden escalations.

Despite these concerns, Israel interpreted Rubio's statements as aligning with several of its key demands, including the disarmament of Hamas, preventing Gaza's reconstruction before the deployment of an international force, and reserving the right to veto participation by countries it deems unsuitable.

However, differences remain. 

Israel expressed dissatisfaction over Rubio's failure to clarify the implementation of provisions concerning the destruction of tunnels or missile stockpiles in Gaza.

Rubio made his remarks at the coordination center in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, where he joined American and Israeli forces alongside soldiers from France, Australia, Greece, Germany, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom. 

A map presented there showed Gaza divided into two zones: one under Israeli security control and the other still under Hamas authority.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Optimism

Israeli

Skepticism

Rubio

Gaza

Message

Disagreements

LBCI Next
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

LBCI
World News
08:58

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More