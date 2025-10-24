News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
24-10-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism in Tel Aviv over potential progress in solidifying the ceasefire in Gaza, the sentiment is not mirrored within Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to stress the country's prevailing security challenges.
According to sources, Washington fears that Israeli strikes could destabilize the fragile ceasefire, prompting U.S. officials to demand that Israel report any attacks targeting the Gaza Strip, a frontline prone to sudden escalations.
Despite these concerns, Israel interpreted Rubio's statements as aligning with several of its key demands, including the disarmament of Hamas, preventing Gaza's reconstruction before the deployment of an international force, and reserving the right to veto participation by countries it deems unsuitable.
However, differences remain.
Israel expressed dissatisfaction over Rubio's failure to clarify the implementation of provisions concerning the destruction of tunnels or missile stockpiles in Gaza.
Rubio made his remarks at the coordination center in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, where he joined American and Israeli forces alongside soldiers from France, Australia, Greece, Germany, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom.
A map presented there showed Gaza divided into two zones: one under Israeli security control and the other still under Hamas authority.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Optimism
Israeli
Skepticism
Rubio
Gaza
Message
Disagreements
Next
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel
Middle East News
2025-09-15
Netanyahu says Rubio visit 'clear message' US stands with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action
0
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
0
World News
2025-09-10
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
2025-09-10
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
3
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
8
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More