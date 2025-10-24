Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



While U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism in Tel Aviv over potential progress in solidifying the ceasefire in Gaza, the sentiment is not mirrored within Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to stress the country's prevailing security challenges.



According to sources, Washington fears that Israeli strikes could destabilize the fragile ceasefire, prompting U.S. officials to demand that Israel report any attacks targeting the Gaza Strip, a frontline prone to sudden escalations.



Despite these concerns, Israel interpreted Rubio's statements as aligning with several of its key demands, including the disarmament of Hamas, preventing Gaza's reconstruction before the deployment of an international force, and reserving the right to veto participation by countries it deems unsuitable.



However, differences remain.



Israel expressed dissatisfaction over Rubio's failure to clarify the implementation of provisions concerning the destruction of tunnels or missile stockpiles in Gaza.



Rubio made his remarks at the coordination center in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, where he joined American and Israeli forces alongside soldiers from France, Australia, Greece, Germany, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom.



A map presented there showed Gaza divided into two zones: one under Israeli security control and the other still under Hamas authority.