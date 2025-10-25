Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he was honored to meet Pope Leo XIV on Saturday morning, noting that the Lebanese people are looking forward to the pontiff’s upcoming visit with great anticipation.



According to Salam, the pope reaffirmed his attachment to Lebanon’s unique identity and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people amid their ongoing suffering.



Salam emphasized during the meeting that Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and freedom are fundamental rights for all its citizens, adding that peace in the region can only be achieved through justice, particularly by recognizing the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state.