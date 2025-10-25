Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s Health Minister, Rakan Nasreddine, announced the start of reconstruction work in hospitals across southern Lebanon that were damaged during the recent Israeli attacks.



The move marks one of the first steps in the government’s wider plan to rebuild critical infrastructure in southern Lebanon after weeks of bombardment that left several healthcare facilities heavily damaged.



The announcement was made during a memorial ceremony in Beirut, where Nasreddine highlighted that the reconstruction effort underscores the government’s commitment to recovery, national resilience, and support for affected communities.



He also underscored the continued importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers amid ongoing hostilities.