Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus

18-10-2025 | 06:27
Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus
Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed nine people in an attack on a bus Friday, while the military stated it had fired at a vehicle that crossed the so-called "yellow line".

"Civil defense crews were able to recover nine bodies following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a bus carrying displaced persons east of the Zeitun neighbourhood yesterday," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP on Saturday.

AFP
