Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-10-2025 | 06:27
Gaza civil defense says nine killed Friday when Israeli forces fired at bus
Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed nine people in an attack on a bus Friday, while the military stated it had fired at a vehicle that crossed the so-called "yellow line".
"Civil defense crews were able to recover nine bodies following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a bus carrying displaced persons east of the Zeitun neighbourhood yesterday," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP on Saturday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil Defence
Israel
Forces
Next
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Previous
