'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-12-2025 | 07:21
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN
2min
'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN

Thousands of children have been admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition in Gaza since an October ceasefire that was supposed to enable a major increase in humanitarian aid, the U.N. children's agency said on Tuesday.

UNICEF, the biggest provider of malnutrition treatment in Gaza, said that 9,300 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition in October, when the first phase of an agreement to end the two-year Israel-Hamas war came into effect.

While this is down from a peak of over 14,000 in August, the number is still significantly higher than during a brief February-March ceasefire and indicates that aid flows remain insufficient, UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram told a Geneva press briefing by video link from Gaza.

"It's still a shockingly high number," she said.

"The number of children admitted is five times higher than in February, so we need to see the numbers come down further." Ingram described meeting underweight babies weighing less than 1 kilogram born in hospitals "their tiny chests heaving with the effort of staying alive."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Children

Malnourished

Famine

Truce

UN

