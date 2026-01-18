Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

A draft charter sent to about 60 countries by the U.S. administration calls for members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years, according to the document seen by Reuters.



"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the document, first reported by Bloomberg News, shows.



"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."



Reuters