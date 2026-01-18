Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-01-2026 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

A draft charter sent to about 60 countries by the U.S. administration calls for members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years, according to the document seen by Reuters.

"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the document, first reported by Bloomberg News, shows.

"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Peace

Council

charter

seeks

billion

extended

membership

LBCI Next
Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
World News
2025-11-10

Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:08

Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-15

President Aoun, Jordan PM stress Arab unity, deepen cooperation through new agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's foreign minister is endangering civil peace and inciting internal tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

LBCI
World News
12:57

US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa

LBCI
Middle East News
11:47

Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More