Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
News Bulletin Reports
20-02-2026 | 13:05
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
U.S. President Donald Trump had expected the Board of Peace to raise $5 billion for the reconstruction of Gaza, but the amount collected exceeded those expectations.
The meeting secured $17 billion in pledges, including $10 billion from the United States. Gulf countries announced a combined contribution of $4.02 billion, distributed as follows: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar each pledged $1 billion, while the United Arab Emirates pledged $1.2 billion.
Additionally, smaller contributions were made by Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Morocco. The United Nations also pledged to mobilize $2 billion, bringing the total to nearly $19 billion. Some estimates place the total cost of rebuilding Gaza at around $70 billion.
Despite exceeding initial expectations, participation fell short of what Trump had hoped for. Several influential countries declined to attend or participate fully, including close allies. In particular, some European countries chose not to join as founding members.
A total of 52 countries and entities attended the first meeting, either as participants or observers, to discuss reconstruction and stability in Gaza. Several countries refrained from joining the Board of Peace as founding members, including Italy and Germany, which opted to attend as observers. The European Union adopted a similar position by sending Commissioner Dubravka Šuica to attend the meeting.
Trump withdrew an invitation previously extended to Canada. China did not signal any intention to participate, citing its commitment to a global order centered on the United Nations. The Vatican also declined to join.
The United States will lead the proposed international stabilization force, expected to comprise 20,000 personnel. Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, will serve as vice president and will include Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania. Egypt and Jordan have agreed to train police and security forces.
Hamas voiced reservations about the Board of Peace and its role, stating that any arrangements in Gaza must begin with a “complete cessation of Israeli aggression,” the lifting of the blockade and guarantees of the Palestinian people’s rights, foremost among them the right to freedom and self-determination.
Some countries have expressed concern that the Board of Peace announced by Trump could serve as an alternative to the United Nations. Trump has criticized the international organization, saying it has “great potential but has never realized it.”
Observers say the mandate of the proposed Board of Peace remains unclear. If it fails to deliver rapid and tangible results, particularly on the humanitarian front, its credibility could quickly erode. That outcome would depend on cooperation from Israel on the ground and on whether Hamas responds to calls for disarmament.
