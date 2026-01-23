Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return

Three informed sources said Israel is seeking to restrict the number of Palestinians returning to Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, to ensure that more Palestinians leave than enter, ahead of the expected reopening of the border crossing next week.



Ali Shaath, head of the U.S.-backed Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with the temporary administration of Gaza, announced on Thursday that the Rafah crossing — effectively the only entry and exit point for Gaza’s more than two million residents — is set to reopen next week.



Reuters