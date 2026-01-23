News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-01-2026 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return
Three informed sources said Israel is seeking to restrict the number of Palestinians returning to Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, to ensure that more Palestinians leave than enter, ahead of the expected reopening of the border crossing next week.
Ali Shaath, head of the U.S.-backed Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with the temporary administration of Gaza, announced on Thursday that the Rafah crossing — effectively the only entry and exit point for Gaza’s more than two million residents — is set to reopen next week.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
seeks
ensure
Palestinians
leave
return
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-31
Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-31
Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
0
World News
2026-01-16
Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister
World News
2026-01-16
Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
0
Middle East News
2026-01-21
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Middle East News
2026-01-21
Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:43
PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron
Lebanon News
09:43
PM Salam arrives in Paris for talks with Macron
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?
3
Lebanon News
13:08
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
13:08
IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam
4
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
12:36
Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
6
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:15
Lebanon updates fuel prices
7
Lebanon News
04:28
Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval
Lebanon News
04:28
Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood
Lebanon News
04:36
Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More