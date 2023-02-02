Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-02-02 | 02:26
High views
Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon
Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 40,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 42,000, while the price of diesel oil increased LBP 41,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 26,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,200,000
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,228,000
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,238,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 760,000
 

