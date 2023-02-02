News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Joumhoriyet Noun
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-02 | 02:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices surge again across Lebanon
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 40,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 42,000, while the price of diesel oil increased LBP 41,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 26,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,200,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,228,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,238,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 760,000
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Fuel
Lebanon
Lebanese
Oil
Gas
Gasoline
Price
Prices
Increase
Next
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
0
World
05:05
Russian missile wrecks apartment block, killing 3, as EU leaders visit Kyiv
World
05:05
Russian missile wrecks apartment block, killing 3, as EU leaders visit Kyiv
0
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
0
Middle East
04:48
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
Middle East
04:48
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
0
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
0
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:48
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
Middle East
04:48
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
0
World
2023-01-16
EU's record recovery fund at risk as countries struggle to meet deadline
World
2023-01-16
EU's record recovery fund at risk as countries struggle to meet deadline
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-31
Cash is king in Lebanon as banks atrophy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
Lebanon Economy
07:05
How will Lebanese banks compensate their losses?
2
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Variety
06:32
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
3
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
4
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
06:06
Banks start implementing 15,000 LBP exchange rate
5
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
Lebanon News
05:40
Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report
6
Variety
07:20
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
Variety
07:20
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
7
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
Lebanon News
09:37
Bitar meets Abboud to find solution for Beirut blast’s case
8
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store