Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
Lebanon News
2023-02-17 | 13:12
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
A huge snow avalanche occurred in Oyoun Orghosh, situated on the eastern side of Qornet el Sawda.
The avalanche reportedly caused severe damage to a number of restaurants, houses, and trees.
Based on information shared by Facebook user George Taouk, the incident is most likely linked to the recent earthquake, given the fact that the nearby slope is roughly 45 degrees, which is the most dangerous slope for an avalanche launch.
He reported that the slightest movement over this area could cause an avalanche, and the timing of the storm and the strong earthquake also played a significant role.
Here are some photos and videos shared by social media users:
Snow
Avalanche
Lebanon
Oyoun Orghosh
Nature
Earthquake
