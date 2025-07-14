News
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 07:55
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Israel's military said it struck on Monday several tanks in the Sweida province of southern Syria, where dozens have been killed in clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters.
The military struck "several tanks a short while ago in the area of Sami village (in the Sweida region) in southern Syria. To be continued," the military's Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Strike
Syria
Sweida
