Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



From Damascus to Beirut, from Jerusalem to Amman, and stretching into parts of southern Turkey and northern Iraq—this expanse of land once shared a unified past but today stands fragmented.



Historically known as the Levant or "Bilad al-Sham," the region was once the heart of the Arab world, a name that may sound unfamiliar to younger generations but carries a centuries-old, layered history.



The term "Bilad al-Sham" is widely believed to have emerged in the 7th century following the Islamic conquests, particularly after the pivotal Battle of Yarmuk in 636 CE. After that victory, Damascus became the capital of the Umayyad Caliphate, which would eventually extend from the borders of India to the Iberian Peninsula in Spain.



The origins of the name "al-Sham" are varied and subject to debate.



One common explanation is rooted in pre-Islamic Arab geography: from the vantage point of Mecca, "Sham" referred to the north, while "Yemen" referred to the south.



Another theory ties the name to Shem (or "Sam"), the son of Noah, suggests that after the flood, when the ark rested on Mount Cudi, Noah's children dispersed. Sam settled in this region, and it became known as the Land of Sam, eventually transforming over time into Bilad al-Sham.



Other hypotheses trace the term even further back to Aramaic or Assyrian origins, with "Shamu" or "Shamim" meaning "sky" or "heaven." In some ancient religious beliefs, the area was known as the land of "Baalshamim," the god of the sky.



Regardless of the theory, one truth remains: Bilad al-Sham is a region layered with civilizations.



Prophets, kings, invaders, merchants, philosophers, and diverse peoples have all left their mark—physically and culturally.



From the Roman columns of Baalbek to the walls of Jerusalem, from Nabatieh ruins buried in sand to the old houses of Damascus, the region is a living museum and an open historical archive.



Yet despite its richness, the modern Levant is far removed from its storied past.



Following the Sykes-Picot Agreement, the region was divided, giving rise to new borders, flags, armies, and national identities. The separations often feel deeper than the connections.



Now, U.S. envoy Thomas Barak has stirred debate again, warning that if Lebanon fails to act decisively, it risks becoming, once more, a part of "Bilad al-Sham," not out of nostalgia but as a reality shaped by regional inertia.