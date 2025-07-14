Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that Lebanese officials have received a response — delivered via the U.S. Embassy — to the proposal they had submitted to American envoy Tom Barrack.



According to sources, Lebanon is currently studying the reply, the core of which stresses the need for Lebanon to commit to a clear timeline for placing Hezbollah’s weapons under the control of the state. The response sets a firm deadline, calling for this process to be completed no later than the end of this year.