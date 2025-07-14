Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that Lebanese officials have received a response — delivered via the U.S. Embassy — to the proposal they had submitted to American envoy Tom Barrack.

According to sources, Lebanon is currently studying the reply, the core of which stresses the need for Lebanon to commit to a clear timeline for placing Hezbollah’s weapons under the control of the state. The response sets a firm deadline, calling for this process to be completed no later than the end of this year.

Lebanon News

US

Embassy

Lebanon

Response

Hezbollah

Weapons

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-25

Trump set to offer Saudi Arabia arms deal worth over $100 billion: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-30

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria's unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-13

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanon's President Aoun says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs 'a dangerous escalation'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More