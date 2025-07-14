Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

Banque du Liban has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S.-based K2 Integrity, a global leader in risk management and financial investigations, as part of efforts to limit the growing cash economy and combat illicit and fraudulent activity.



The move is part of Lebanon’s push to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list.” K2 Integrity will provide technical and advisory support to strengthen oversight and close regulatory gaps.



The firm has worked with central banks and financial institutions in over 100 countries and is known for its expertise in international compliance standards.