Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 13:45
High views
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Damascus on Monday after the military struck several tanks in southern Syria to prevent them from reaching a Druze village near the scene of sectarian clashes.

The Israeli strikes were "a message and a clear warning to the Syrian regime -- we will not allow harm to be done to the Druze in Syria. Israel will not stand idly by," he wrote on X.

Middle East News

Israel

Defense Minister

Israel Katz

Damascus

Military

Syria

Druze

