No law enforcement officials prosecuted from use of live ammunition: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
No law enforcement officials prosecuted from use of live ammunition: report
In 2019, Lebanon faced nationwide anti-governmental protests, and no law enforcement officials have been prosecuted, Amnesty International said.
The "My Eye Exploded" report is based on research over 30 countries, spanning the last five years, and documents how protesters have been killed and thousands injured by the "reckless" use of lethal law enforcement weaponry, including Kinetic Impact Projectiles (KIPs).
Since October 2019, the non-governmental organization recorded how Lebanon's security forces, and riot police, have directly fired live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and rubber bullets at some peaceful protesters, which caused at least three deaths and injured hundreds.
The report stated that in late 2019, around 15 complaints were filed on behalf of protestors under the anti-torture law, the 2018 law for missing persons, and Article 329 of Lebanon's Penal Code.
"The lawyers detailed acts of torture and other ill-treatment that occurred amid the protests, as well as during arrests, transportation to the detention center, and interrogations […] None of these cases has been investigated, and victims of violations have not received an adequate remedy for the physical and psychological injuries they suffered," Amnesty International said.
Further, the organization urged weapon exporters, including France, to forbid transfers of "less-lethal" law enforcement equipment, especially where there is a risk that they may be used to impose human rights violations and restrict the production and trade of abusive KIPs.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Protest
Law Enforcement Officials
Amnesty International
Report
Weaponry
