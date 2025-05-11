Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

Lebanon News
11-05-2025 | 14:42
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators
0min
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

Sources told LBCI that the Interior Minister, Ahmad al-Hajjar, has issued a directive prohibiting all forms of gunfire. He also instructed security agencies to pursue and take action against anyone who violates the order.

This comes after gunfire was reported in the Akkar region, which killed one person.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior

Minister

Ahmad al-Hajjar

Gunfire

Security

Violators

