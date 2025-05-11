Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

Lebanon News
11-05-2025 | 14:37
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
0min
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

Gunfire was reported in parts of North Lebanon, with initial information indicating that one person was killed in the town of Ain al-Dehab in the Akkar region. 

The shooting comes in celebration after a long day of municipal and mukhtar elections, with the counting of votes still in process.

Lebanon News

Shooting

North Lebanon

Casualty

Ain al-Dehab

Akkar

