Researcher Ossa Kbire
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
12-04-2025 | 08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon's Cabinet approved a draft law to restructure the country's banking sector during a session on Saturday, marking a key step in efforts to revive the ailing financial system.
Information Minister Paul Morcos announced that the government is working to implement a broader package of economic and financial reforms "within a few weeks," with a particular focus on protecting small depositors.
Morcos said the Cabinet is also preparing a draft law to address the financial gap—a crucial measure to restore balance to the country's fiscal framework.
He noted that the government had previously approved a draft amendment to the banking secrecy law, calling it a necessary condition for accountability and transparency.
Highlighting a key feature of the restructuring bill, Morcos emphasized that depositors' funds—especially those of small account holders—would be prioritized and protected under the proposed law.
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
Previous
