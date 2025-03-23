LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Lebanon News
23-03-2025 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI Chairman Pierre El Daher delivered a heartfelt farewell to journalist Hoda Chedid, again describing her as "exceptional."  

"Three weeks ago, at Baabda Palace, Hoda bid us farewell. Today, we are the ones bidding her farewell," El Daher said, reflecting on her final days.  

Though she is no longer physically present, El Daher emphasized that Chedid's legacy, work ethic, and values will endure. "Hoda will remain an example, a role model, and a guiding light. From now on, we will say, 'Work the Hoda way.'"  

"You truly were the guidance we all needed, and you will always be," he added. "God be with you, Hoda. We will always love you."

Lebanon News

LBCI

Pierre El Daher

Farewell

Hoda Chedid

LBCI Next
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-02

Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-22

Former President Michel Suleiman mourns Hoda Chedid's passing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-21

LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

MP Michel Moawad pays tribute to late journalist Hoda Chedid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-15

Can Lebanon achieve weapon-free Palestinian camps? A political and security challenge ahead

LBCI
World News
2025-02-21

US Treasury Secretary says Russia could win sanctions relief in war talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israel strikes 50 sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire towards Metula: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon's foreign minister rules out talks with Israel, focuses on border security with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Israel's military targets alleged Hezbollah sites across Lebanon in new airstrikes, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:24

Six injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Saraain in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on Tyre city

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, military radio reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More