LBCI Chairman Pierre El Daher delivered a heartfelt farewell to journalist Hoda Chedid, again describing her as "exceptional."



"Three weeks ago, at Baabda Palace, Hoda bid us farewell. Today, we are the ones bidding her farewell," El Daher said, reflecting on her final days.



Though she is no longer physically present, El Daher emphasized that Chedid's legacy, work ethic, and values will endure. "Hoda will remain an example, a role model, and a guiding light. From now on, we will say, 'Work the Hoda way.'"



"You truly were the guidance we all needed, and you will always be," he added. "God be with you, Hoda. We will always love you."