Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sunday that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would force Israel to take "unilateral actions," following announcements by several countries, including France, that they plan to take such a step.



"There have been talks about an initiative to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state... any attempt to do so unilaterally will only harm future prospects for a bilateral process and will push us for unilateral actions in response," Saar said at a press conference in Jerusalem.





AFP