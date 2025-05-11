News
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-05-2025 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sunday that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would force Israel to take "unilateral actions," following announcements by several countries, including France, that they plan to take such a step.
"There have been talks about an initiative to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state... any attempt to do so unilaterally will only harm future prospects for a bilateral process and will push us for unilateral actions in response," Saar said at a press conference in Jerusalem.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Recognition
Palestinian
State
Actions
Response
Next
Hamas in talks with US about ceasefire and aid entry in Gaza: Senior Palestinian official
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM
Previous
