Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-05-2025 | 07:45
High views
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
0min
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Sunday that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would force Israel to take "unilateral actions," following announcements by several countries, including France, that they plan to take such a step.

"There have been talks about an initiative to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state... any attempt to do so unilaterally will only harm future prospects for a bilateral process and will push us for unilateral actions in response," Saar said at a press conference in Jerusalem.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Recognition

Palestinian

State

Actions

Response

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
