Israeli aircraft continue to fly over the city of Beirut, Lebanon's official National News Agency said Sunday.



Earlier, reports suggested that the warplanes were operating at a very low altitude during the funeral of Hezbollah's former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.



This military activity has raised concerns among attendees and local residents as thousands gather at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium and its surroundings to participate in the funeral procession.