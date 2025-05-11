Lebanese FM calls for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Kuwait

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji affirmed in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that President Joseph Aoun's visit to Kuwait is a gesture of appreciation and loyalty to the Kuwaiti leadership and people for their ongoing support to Lebanon.



Rajji emphasized the importance of Kuwait's consistent backing: "Kuwait has always been at the forefront of supporting Lebanon and remains a key partner in its recovery path."



He hoped the visit would help revive Kuwait's active role in aiding Lebanon's recovery, particularly in support of the economic and political reforms being implemented by President Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the ministers.



Raji also called for strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in trade and tourism, praising Kuwait for warmly hosting the Lebanese community, which, he said, considers Kuwait their second home—a mutual sentiment.