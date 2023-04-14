Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement

2023-04-14 | 08:24
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
1min
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed the joint Saudi-Syrian statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers in Jeddah.   

The Ministry appreciated the desire of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic to work to create appropriate conditions and assistance to achieve a safe return for the Syrian refugees to their homeland.  

Lebanon's MoFA also announced its willingness to cooperate to end the suffering of the refugees in Lebanon.  

"Lebanon also supports and encourages all good Arab endeavors and efforts to reach an Arab solution to the Syrian crisis within the framework of a political solution that preserves the unity, sovereignty, and stability of the Syrian territories," said the Ministry via Twitter. 

Adding that it also supports the extension of state authority over all its soil in a way that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Syrian people for prosperity and security.
 

