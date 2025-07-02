Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI

Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI
Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury detained in BetArabia investigation: Sources to LBCI

State Security’s interrogation of Casino du Liban Director General Roland Khoury concluded at 1:30 a.m. after lasting more than six hours, according to information obtained by LBCI. 

Following the session, Judge Dora El Khazen issued the order to detain Khoury in connection with the BetArabia case.

