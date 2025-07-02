UN says Iran suspending IAEA cooperation 'obviously concerning'

Iran's suspension of its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is "obviously concerning," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.



"We've seen the official decision, which is obviously concerning. I think the Secretary-General has been very consistent in his call for Iran to cooperate with the IAEA, and, frankly, for all countries to work closely with the IAEA on nuclear issues," he told reporters.

AFP