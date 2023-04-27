An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

2023-04-27 | 11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
0min
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

An explosion was heard on Al-Jamous Street in Dahyeh, and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Preliminary information indicated that a female citizen was injured because of material damage.

Notably, the apartment was subject to an explosion several weeks ago and was raided. The Lebanese army arrested a young man who was preparing explosive devices.

