Hezbollah issued a strongly worded statement condemning recent threats made against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling the remarks "reckless" and "foolish" with potentially dangerous consequences.



The statement emphasized what Hezbollah described as the Supreme Leader's "great and far-reaching stature" not only in Iran but across the Islamic world, among both Muslim and free nations. The group said any threat to his life is an insult to "millions of believers, supporters of Islam, and the path of resistance and dignity."



Hezbollah reaffirmed its loyalty to Khamenei, stating: "We are more determined than ever to uphold the path of the great Leader and Imam Khamenei, and to stand by the Iranian people in resisting the Israeli-American aggression."



The group further accused the United States of leading the region into a deep crisis through its backing of Israeli actions in Gaza and its stance toward Iran, warning that Washington would ultimately pay a heavy price.



The statement concluded by asserting that the forces of resistance would ultimately prevail: "Millions of the free stand with the leadership of the Supreme Leader, and even if the world's tyrants and oppressors unite, they will not defeat us. The era of falsehood is fading, and the signs of faith and resistance are rising."