News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
19-06-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
There is no agreement between Lebanon and the United States regarding the approach to addressing Hezbollah’s weapons.
Washington, through its presidential envoy Tom Barrack, reiterated the urgent need to implement the state’s commitment to disarmament, regardless of the developments in Lebanon and the region.
Lebanon, which previously linked disarmament to Israel fulfilling its obligations—such as withdrawing from occupied areas, halting violations, and releasing detainees—tied the issue during Thursday’s talks to the ongoing regional situation.
According to a statement posted on the Presidency’s official X account, President Joseph Aoun told Barrack that communications to achieve the principle of exclusive weapons control on both Lebanese and Palestinian levels are ongoing and will intensify once the regional situation stabilizes amid the escalating Israeli-Iranian conflict.
Aoun also noted that the army’s mission in southern Litani to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement has been hindered by Israel’s continued occupation of the Shebaa Farms and its surroundings.
In this context, Aoun reportedly reiterated the “step-for-step” approach, meaning Israel must take steps on issues such as withdrawal, violations, and detainees, which would be met by corresponding Lebanese steps related to Hezbollah’s weapons.
The U.S. envoy also heard from President Aoun that Lebanon does not wish to be drawn into the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.
Barrack urged Lebanese authorities to intensify cooperation with the new Syrian regime, particularly regarding border control and demarcation between the two countries.
From Ain al-Tineh, the headquarters of the Parliament Speaker, Barrack said in response to a question that Hezbollah’s involvement in the current war would be a very bad decision.
Reports indicate that the message Barrack received from Speaker Nabih Berri was similar to that conveyed by President Aoun in Baabda.
Berri emphasized that Lebanon has fulfilled its responsibilities, while the problem lies with Israel, which continues to violate U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, and maintains occupation, attacks, and assassinations.
At the Grand Serail, Tom Barrack continued talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. They agreed on keeping Lebanon out of the war and on continuing state efforts to assert sovereignty, address Hezbollah’s weapons, and resolve issues with Israel.
They also agreed to pursue reforms and strengthen communication with Syria.
Barrack, who has officially and temporarily taken charge of Lebanon affairs following his work on Syria, is expected to return to Beirut soon after briefing President Donald Trump on the results of his initial visit.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Tom Barrack
Lebanon
US
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Arms
Next
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran: Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
05:22
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
Lebanon News
05:22
MEA cancels Iraq flights scheduled for June 20
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-16
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-16
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
0
World News
03:50
Swiss central bank cuts interest rates to zero percent
World News
03:50
Swiss central bank cuts interest rates to zero percent
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
Lebanon News
04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
2
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
3
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
4
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader
5
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
6
Middle East News
03:23
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
Middle East News
03:23
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
7
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran: Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
05:50
Israeli army strikes inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran: Avichay Adraee
8
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More