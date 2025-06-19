Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



There is no agreement between Lebanon and the United States regarding the approach to addressing Hezbollah’s weapons.



Washington, through its presidential envoy Tom Barrack, reiterated the urgent need to implement the state’s commitment to disarmament, regardless of the developments in Lebanon and the region.



Lebanon, which previously linked disarmament to Israel fulfilling its obligations—such as withdrawing from occupied areas, halting violations, and releasing detainees—tied the issue during Thursday’s talks to the ongoing regional situation.



According to a statement posted on the Presidency’s official X account, President Joseph Aoun told Barrack that communications to achieve the principle of exclusive weapons control on both Lebanese and Palestinian levels are ongoing and will intensify once the regional situation stabilizes amid the escalating Israeli-Iranian conflict.



Aoun also noted that the army’s mission in southern Litani to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement has been hindered by Israel’s continued occupation of the Shebaa Farms and its surroundings.



In this context, Aoun reportedly reiterated the “step-for-step” approach, meaning Israel must take steps on issues such as withdrawal, violations, and detainees, which would be met by corresponding Lebanese steps related to Hezbollah’s weapons.



The U.S. envoy also heard from President Aoun that Lebanon does not wish to be drawn into the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.



Barrack urged Lebanese authorities to intensify cooperation with the new Syrian regime, particularly regarding border control and demarcation between the two countries.



From Ain al-Tineh, the headquarters of the Parliament Speaker, Barrack said in response to a question that Hezbollah’s involvement in the current war would be a very bad decision.



Reports indicate that the message Barrack received from Speaker Nabih Berri was similar to that conveyed by President Aoun in Baabda.



Berri emphasized that Lebanon has fulfilled its responsibilities, while the problem lies with Israel, which continues to violate U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, and maintains occupation, attacks, and assassinations.



At the Grand Serail, Tom Barrack continued talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. They agreed on keeping Lebanon out of the war and on continuing state efforts to assert sovereignty, address Hezbollah’s weapons, and resolve issues with Israel.



They also agreed to pursue reforms and strengthen communication with Syria.



Barrack, who has officially and temporarily taken charge of Lebanon affairs following his work on Syria, is expected to return to Beirut soon after briefing President Donald Trump on the results of his initial visit.