US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

19-06-2025 | 04:18
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue
US envoy Tom Barrack temporarily takes lead on Lebanon, presses for progress on Hezbollah weapons issue

Sources at Baabda Palace stated that U.S. envoy Tom Barrack informed President Joseph Aoun that he would temporarily handle diplomatic efforts related to Lebanon until a permanent envoy is appointed.

According to the sources, Barrack pressed for faster progress on the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons, though he did not set a specific deadline. 

The sources added that he appeared understanding of Lebanon’s stance and that the Lebanese side reiterated its demands for Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas, an end to violations, and the release of prisoners.

They also noted that talks have returned to the "step-for-step" approach—under which Israeli measures on the weapons issue would be met with reciprocal steps from Lebanon.

Barrack reportedly urged greater coordination between Lebanon and Syria on border demarcation but did not directly address the issues of the Shebaa Farms or the village of Ghajar.

Lebanon News

Tom Barrack

US Envoy

Lebanon

Diplomacy

IAEA Director General praises Lebanon's accession to Nuclear Waste Safety Convention
Hezbollah condemns death threats against Iran's Supreme Leader
