Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-05-17 | 04:56
The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized the importance of expediting the election of a president for the republic now, stating that expediting it is one thing and surrendering is another as he affirmed, "we will not surrender."
Speaking from Dar al-Fatwa, Gemayel indicated they are prepared to attend a presidential election session where all acceptable candidates are put forward to assume the role. He also clarified that they have not secured the quorum for Hezbollah's candidate.
"The opposition has a candidate named Michel Moawad, and the other team has Sleiman Frangieh. If we want to achieve a result, let's put forward other names," Gemayel indicated.
In addition, he called for a convergence of acceptable candidates from both sides.
