Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

Lebanon News
2023-05-17
High views
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
0min
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized the importance of expediting the election of a president for the republic now, stating that expediting it is one thing and surrendering is another as he affirmed, "we will not surrender."

Speaking from Dar al-Fatwa, Gemayel indicated they are prepared to attend a presidential election session where all acceptable candidates are put forward to assume the role. He also clarified that they have not secured the quorum for Hezbollah's candidate.

"The opposition has a candidate named Michel Moawad, and the other team has Sleiman Frangieh. If we want to achieve a result, let's put forward other names," Gemayel indicated.

In addition, he called for a convergence of acceptable candidates from both sides.

Download now the LBCI mobile app