Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns reckless gunfire after LBCI journalist Nada Andraos injured during elections

The head of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, Joseph Kosseifi, condemned the ongoing phenomenon of celebratory and indiscriminate gunfire during national events and social occasions, highlighting its danger to civilians.



His comments came in response to multiple shooting incidents reported in northern Lebanon during municipal elections, which put lives at risk, including those of media professionals covering the polls.



Among the victims was LBCI journalist Nada Andraos, who was struck by a stray bullet in the Damm w Farz area of Tripoli. Kosseifi extended his well wishes to Andraos for her recovery and expressed relief at her survival.



He called on judicial authorities and security forces to strictly pursue those responsible for firing weapons and to bring them before the appropriate courts. He emphasized that holding perpetrators accountable is essential to safeguarding citizens’ lives and ensuring public safety.