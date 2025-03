الرئيس عون واللبنانية الأولى كرما الإعلامية هدى شديد تقديراً لانجازاتها ومسيرتها ونضالها في مواجهة المرض..

رئيس الجمهورية للإعلامية شديد:

حافظت على موضوعيتك ووطنيتك في رسالتك الإعلامية، ولا يمكن لأي تكريم أن يسمو إلى اختبار أوجاعك بصبر المؤمنين pic.twitter.com/qx29d4v2pJ — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) March 2, 2025

Baabda Palace was filled with emotional moments and heartfelt words earlier on Sunday as it hosted writer, journalist, and correspondent Hoda Chedid, who has dedicated over thirty years to her work there.The tribute was organized and attended by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun.The recognition of Chedid, who has never known the meaning of surrender in her work or in facing life's challenges, celebrated her remarkable journey.Her battle with illness and her ability to endure pain with faith was acknowledged as a testament to her professional dedication, perseverance, and commitment to continue giving.In a post on X, President Aoun praised Chedid for maintaining her objectivity and patriotism throughout her career."You have kept your professionalism and national commitment in your journalistic message. No tribute can match the endurance you’ve shown through your trials," he said.The ceremony was also attended by prominent figures, including Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, further highlighting the significance of her contributions to the media and her ongoing fight against adversity.