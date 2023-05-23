Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue

2023-05-23 | 06:12
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue
1min
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, saw that "after all that happened in Lebanon, especially the "hell" they brought us to, the alliance of "resistance" parties and the Free Patriotic Movement is still revolving around the same point, relying on the same mentality, and using the same approach to matters." 

He considered that "the way this alliance in the government deals with the issue of Banque du Liban, following the Red Notice issued against the governor of the Central Bank, confirms that it is still dealing with public affairs with the same means and mentality." 

Geagea emphasized that the parties of the "resistance" axis and the Free Patriotic Movement, in addition to the fact that they bear full responsibility for the situation so far, also bear responsibility for what the banking, monetary, and living conditions in Lebanon will become resulting from "their irresponsible handling of the issue of Banque du Liban."
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Lebanon

Resistance Axis

Free Patriotic Movement

Banque du Liban

Red Notice

