Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites

Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 09:16
High views
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites

The caretaker Culture Minister, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mourtada, has issued a decision to modify the entrance fees to archaeological, heritage, and historical sites belonging to the Culture Ministry, notably Baalbek.

The decision emphasizes the need to balance the revenues generated from entrance fees to these archaeological and historical sites belonging to the Culture Ministry and the expenses incurred in maintaining and opening these sites to visitors.

