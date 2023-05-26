News
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Culture Minister implements entrance fee changes for cultural sites
The caretaker Culture Minister, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mourtada, has issued a decision to modify the entrance fees to archaeological, heritage, and historical sites belonging to the Culture Ministry, notably Baalbek.
The decision emphasizes the need to balance the revenues generated from entrance fees to these archaeological and historical sites belonging to the Culture Ministry and the expenses incurred in maintaining and opening these sites to visitors.
Lebanon News
Culture
Minister
Implement
Entrance
Fee
Changes
Cultural
Sites
Lebanon
