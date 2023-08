Social media users have been sharing images and videos showing the group Jnoud el Rabb (Soldiers of the Lord) attacking a club in Mar Mikhael under the pretext of promoting LGBTQ+ individuals.

The video of Om Barrom as received now https://t.co/CLk4HDYF6E pic.twitter.com/5idAE14Wr3 — Walid M Rihane (@WalidMRihane) August 23, 2023

Jnoud el rab remind me of the ignorants who used to burn witches. — Rita Tohme (@TohmeRita) August 24, 2023

The radical Christian group organization was initially formed to achieve self-security in Christian areas. Still, its name has been mentioned on multiple occasions for its opposition to LGBTQ+ individuals.Reportedly, the attack happened at Om Barroom on Wednesday evening, as the bar was hosting a drag show.In the past weeks, Lebanon has witnessed a surge in anti-LGBTQ discrimination.Lebanese officials initially banned the Barbie movie under the pretext of "promoting homosexuality," this decision was followed by the Caretaker Culture Minister introducing a divisive law targeting the promotion of "sexual deviancy," encompassing homosexuality and gender transitions, deepening cultural fissures over LGBTQ+rights.Even the Hezbollah leader in Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah, was seen making anti-gay remarks in a recent speech.It is clear that Lebanon's "stakeholders" are looking for a way to divert the public's attention from the current socio-economic dilemmas the Lebanese people are living in, as the political system is looking for a new "scapegoat," currently reflected in the fight against the LGBTQ+ community.