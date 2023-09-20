PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that none of the international officials had approached him with the name of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate.



During an exclusive interview with LBCI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized that he has not heard from the US Deputy Secretary of State any talk of about the end of the French initiative.



He considered that there is international stagnation in terms of providing financial assistance to Lebanon until the election of the president and the implementation of reforms.



Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, the caretaker Prime Minister noted that the international community is increasingly aware of the danger posed by the refugee influx.



He stated that the army has uncovered the reason for a new wave of Syrians fleeing to Lebanon, which is that smugglers heading to Europe depart from Lebanon, as reported by the Syrians.