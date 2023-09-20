PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 14:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that none of the international officials had approached him with the name of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate.

During an exclusive interview with LBCI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized that he has not heard from the US Deputy Secretary of State any talk of about the end of the French initiative. 

He considered that there is international stagnation in terms of providing financial assistance to Lebanon until the election of the president and the implementation of reforms.

Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, the caretaker Prime Minister noted that the international community is increasingly aware of the danger posed by the refugee influx. 

He stated that the army has uncovered the reason for a new wave of Syrians fleeing to Lebanon, which is that smugglers heading to Europe depart from Lebanon, as reported by the Syrians.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Army Commander

General Joseph Aoun

Presidential

Candidate

United Nations

General Assembly

New York

US

French

Initiative

LBCI Next
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-18

Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-17

French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15

Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:54

Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11

Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More