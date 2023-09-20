News
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 14:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that none of the international officials had approached him with the name of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate.
During an exclusive interview with LBCI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mikati emphasized that he has not heard from the US Deputy Secretary of State any talk of about the end of the French initiative.
He considered that there is international stagnation in terms of providing financial assistance to Lebanon until the election of the president and the implementation of reforms.
Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, the caretaker Prime Minister noted that the international community is increasingly aware of the danger posed by the refugee influx.
He stated that the army has uncovered the reason for a new wave of Syrians fleeing to Lebanon, which is that smugglers heading to Europe depart from Lebanon, as reported by the Syrians.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Army Commander
General Joseph Aoun
Presidential
Candidate
United Nations
General Assembly
New York
US
French
Initiative
Next
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Previous
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-17
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
Press Highlights
2023-09-17
French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15
Ongoing presidential stalemate: French envoy's third visit to Lebanon to be followed by a fourth trip
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
Middle East News
12:54
Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
0
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Ambassador of Austria visits Tajadod Lil Watan party
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-11
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
0
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
1
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
2
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
5
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement
7
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List
