Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 09:22
High views
LBCI
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it targeted four Israeli soldiers who entered a house in the Manara settlement with specially focused guided missiles, which 'killed all of them.'

They confirmed that this led to 'all of them being killed and the destruction of the house above their heads.'

