News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it targeted four Israeli soldiers who entered a house in the Manara settlement with specially focused guided missiles, which 'killed all of them.'
They confirmed that this led to 'all of them being killed and the destruction of the house above their heads.'
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Strikes
Israeli
Soldiers
Manara
Settlement
Killed
Next
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Over 12,000 killed, including 5,000 children, in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Over 12,000 killed, including 5,000 children, in Israeli strikes in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack targeting Israeli special forces in Manara
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
2023-11-17
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
Interplay of ceasefire: Examining the impact in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:46
Interplay of ceasefire: Examining the impact in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
0
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
Lebanon News
08:04
Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-10-23
Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
0
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
0
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:08
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
Middle East News
04:12
Israeli media: 50 missiles fired at Upper Galilee settlements from Lebanon in 'largest shelling since war beginning'
3
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
Lebanon News
04:00
LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting
4
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Lebanon News
03:26
Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
5
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
Lebanon News
07:18
Israeli forces targeted: Hezbollah declares series of operations in multiple key locations
6
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
Lebanon News
09:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement, claiming all killed
7
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
Middle East News
08:21
Israeli army confirms the capture of the director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and says that he is under investigation by the Shin Bet
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Ceasefire agreement: Anticipating calm in Gaza and Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More