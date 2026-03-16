'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 16:00
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&#39;Significant&#39; Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon &#39;must be averted&#39;: Western leaders&#39; statement
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'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement

The leaders of five Western countries said in a joint statement Monday that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Lebanon "must be averted."

"A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict," said the joint statement from the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.



AFP
 

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