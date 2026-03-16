Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked cell, arrests 16 suspects

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 16:39
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Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked cell, arrests 16 suspects
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Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked cell, arrests 16 suspects

Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced the dismantling of a cell affiliated with Hezbollah, arresting 14 Kuwaiti citizens and two Lebanese nationals.

According to the ministry, the group was planning to spread chaos and disrupt public order within the country. Authorities said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and prevent activities that threaten stability.
 

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Kuwait

Hezbollah

Cell

Arrests

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Iran and US have been in direct contact in recent days, Axios reports
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