Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 13:55
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Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
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Renewed call for evacuation: Israel warns residents of Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli army renewed its evacuation warning to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically those of Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Borj el-Brajneh, Tahouitet el-Ghadir, and Chiyah.

The army claimed that Hezbollah's activities are forcing it to act decisively against the group, stressing that it does not intend to target civilians.

Residents were urged to evacuate immediately and not return to the listed neighborhoods until further notice.

The army warned that it will not hesitate to target anyone near Hezbollah members, their facilities, or military equipment.

"The presence of civilians in these areas puts lives at risk," the statement said, calling for an immediate evacuation.

Lebanon News

Evacuation

Israel

Residents

Beirut

Suburbs

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