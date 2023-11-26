Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance

2023-11-26 | 06:20
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance
3min
Kaouk: Israel's defeat in Gaza, a testament to unyielding resistance

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, affirmed that "Israel was defeated in Gaza, and the defeated cannot impose its conditions. What the enemy failed to achieve in 2006, it is even more incapable of achieving today.”

He said: “Those attempting to promote Israeli objectives should despair because, in the era of victories, we will not allow the enemy to gain any advantages at the expense of Lebanese dignity. We will not permit any changes to the equations established with blood in July 2006."

Kaouk’s statements came during a commemoration organized by the party for “Martyrs on the Road to Jerusalem," Bassam Ali Kanjo, in the southern town of Shaqra. 

He pointed out that "the series of failures continues from Olmert to Netanyahu. Olmert set two goals for the 2006 war on Lebanon: crushing Hezbollah and retrieving the captives without any concessions. The war ended, and he could not crush Hezbollah or retrieve the captives as promised. Instead, he brought them back through negotiation at a high cost. 

“Today, Netanyahu waged a war on Gaza with two goals: crushing Hamas and retrieving captives without conditions. However, after 48 days, he began negotiating for the captives and failed to crush Hamas as promised,” Kaouk continued.

In addition, he stated: “All the talk in the Israeli entity today indicates that it is not the head of Hamas that will fall but the head of Netanyahu because he lost the battle despite all the American support."

Kaouk said that residents of settlements near the Lebanese border filed a complaint with the Israeli court, requesting to move these settlements 5 kilometers backward because they fear Hezbollah. 

“They stated they would not return as long as Hezbollah is in the south. This is good news. We are the owners and sons of the land, and we will remain in it. As for the settlers, it is better for them not to return because it is not their land,” Kaouk concluded.
 

