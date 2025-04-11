MP Houshaymi to LBCI: Hezbollah must hand over its weapons, Israel must comply with Resolution 1701

11-04-2025 | 04:45

2min


 MP Bilal Houshaymi rejected any possibility of normalization with Israel, calling it unacceptable and insisting on the need to hold accountable all those involved in the "genocide of the Palestinian people."

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Houshaymi urged Lebanon to move past its losses and enter a new phase. He emphasized that Hezbollah must be asked to hand over its weapons but stressed that any such demand must be accompanied by insisting that Israel comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

"The Foreign Minister, Yousef Rajji, should stand with us, not against us," he added, referencing what he sees as a need for alignment within Lebanon's diplomatic leadership.

Houshaymi viewed Hezbollah's recent openness to dialogue on its arms as "a positive step," noting that even acknowledging the possibility of negotiating the group's weapons is a constructive sign.

He rejected any return to war or internal strife and warned against reliance on foreign powers. 

"We need to build a state and unite, especially as we enter a new era," he said, referring to Lebanon's current political transition.

On the issue of Syrian displacement, Houshaymi called for tighter regulation of the border. 

"The state and General Security must manage Syrian entry into Lebanon," he said, adding that suspending international aid to displaced Syrians might encourage voluntary return to their homeland.

