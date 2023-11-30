Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members

2023-11-30
LBCI
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members

 French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Thursday with Members of Parliament Waddah Sadek, Mark Daou, and Michel Douaihy at the Pine Residence.

He also met with a delegation from the Renewal Bloc, including MP Fouad Makhzoumi and MP Michel Mouawad.
 

Lebanon News

Le Drian

Lebanon

Parliament

Members

