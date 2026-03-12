US Embassy in Oman lifts “shelter in place” guidance

12-03-2026 | 02:14
US Embassy in Oman lifts “shelter in place” guidance
US Embassy in Oman lifts “shelter in place” guidance

The United States said on Thursday that its embassy in Muscat has lifted its “shelter in place” guidance for all areas of Oman, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Reuters

Middle East News

Embassy

lifts

“shelter

place”

guidance

