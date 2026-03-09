Kuwait mourns two officials killed as Iran war rages

09-03-2026
0min
Kuwait mourns two officials killed as Iran war rages

Kuwait held a military funeral on Monday for two interior ministry officials it said were killed "while performing their duty."

The state - which hosts U.S. military installations and has come under Iranian drone and missile fire during Tehran's war with Israel and the U.S. - said the two men died ⁠early on Sunday, but did not go into further details.

Kuwait's army separately said areas near the international airport were hit on Sunday and its forces had intercepted missiles and drones.

The Interior Ministry said on Sunday it mourned "the martyrs of duty, Lieutenant Colonel Staff Abdullah Emad ⁠Al-Sharrah and Major Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Mejmed, from the General Administration of Land Border Security, who were martyred at dawn."



Reuters
 

