Kfarchouba Municipality responds to Israeli Leaflets, denounces 'aggressive' intentions
Lebanon News
2023-12-15 | 07:20
High views
Kfarchouba Municipality responds to Israeli Leaflets, denounces 'aggressive' intentions
The municipality of the Southern town of Kfarchouba declared in a statement that "Zionist planes dropped leaflets over the town of Kfarchouba warning residents against dealing with Hezbollah members and sheltering them."
In response to these leaflets, the municipality clarifies the following:
The municipality sees these leaflets as a prelude to justify "aggressive" acts intended against innocent civilian people, "who are safe in their homes, preserving their properties, and clinging to their homeland and land."
Additionally, the municipality confirms the town's absence of weapons and armed elements except for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces.
"Since the beginning of the hostilities, the Zionist enemy has shelled four houses inhabited by civilians with no presence of any weapons or militants," it added.
In response, the municipality has contacted UNIFIL and the Lebanese army, requesting intervention with the warring parties to neutralize the town from the conflict zone and work on defining a neutral sheltered area protected by the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.
The statement affirmed that: "We warn the Zionist enemy, which continues to occupy the heights of Kfarchouba and its lands without any justification, as there is no dispute over this land with anyone. We warn them against the 'folly' of attacking our peaceful civilian population."
"We call on the Lebanese government and countries with forces in UNIFIL to intervene to thwart the hostile intentions the enemy is preparing against Kfarchouba and its residents," it concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
UNIFIL
Kfarchouba
Leaflets
Hezbollah
Next
Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks
Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement
Previous
