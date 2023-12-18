US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

2023-12-18 | 12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged the Lebanese Hezbollah, backed by Iran, on Monday to avoid escalating the conflict with Israel amid the ongoing war between the Israeli state and Hamas.

Austin stated in Tel Aviv, "We do not want to see this conflict widen into a larger war or a regional war, and we call on Hezbollah to ensure that actions are not taken that would lead to a broader conflict."



