Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed that US forces intercepted dozens of drones and missiles from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen heading toward Israel.



Austin stressed the readiness of his forces to offer assistance in defending Israel and protecting its forces and allies.



He stated, "We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel."



In two calls with the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant affirmed to Austin that the confrontation is not over yet.